Decomposed Body Of Ailing 40-Year-Old Man Found Inside House In Indore

Decomposed Body Of Ailing Man Found Inside House In Indore | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Raoji Bazar police found the decomposed body of a 40-year-old man inside his rented house on Friday afternoon. The incident came to light when the man did not step out for two days, prompting his relatives to approach the police after finding his door locked from the inside.

Police identified the deceased as Santosh Kumawat, a resident of Gawli Mohalla. Raoji Bazar Police Station In-charge Umesh Yadav said Kumawat had no parents or siblings and lived alone.

He previously worked at Unique Hospital, where he also resided, but a doctor recently diagnosed him with jaundice. He was also allegedly addicted to liquor and relied on outside food since he had no immediate family members to look after him.

His cousin, who had arranged the rented accommodation for him in Gawli Mohalla, usually checked on his well-being. When Kumawat failed to open his door for two days and a foul smell began emanating from inside the house, the relatives reached the police station around 3:30 pm.

The police subsequently broke open the door and found Kumawat dead, with his body already partially decomposed. Police initiated an investigation and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.