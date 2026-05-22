'Rules Only For Commoners?' Netizens Question After Indore MLA Mahendra Hardiya Spotted Riding Bullet Without Helmet-- VIDEO

'Rules Only For Commoners,' Netizens Question After MLA Mahendra Hardiya Ride Bullet Without Helmet -- VIDEO | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore MLA and former minister Mahendra Hardia has garnered spotlight because of his unique style on the city roads.

The BJP leader was recently seen riding a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle on the streets of Indore. What caught people’s attention was that he was not wearing a helmet while riding the bike.

Adding to the buzz, Hardia was seen in a casual outfit, wearing a T-shirt and shorts instead of his usual traditional khadi attire.

Video goes viral

Meanwhile, the videos of the politician riding the bullet in his carefree zone has gone viral on social media.

In the video, he could be clearly seen enjoying his ride with a pair or sunglasses on.

However, the video has also attracted huge attention from the netizens.

Several users took to the social media condemning the leader and raising questions like ‘Are rules only meant for commoners?’

After the video, questions were also raised over traffic rules and VIP culture.

Girl fined for riding without helmet

As questions are being raised over who will issue a challan to Mahendra Hardia, netizens have also recalled a recent incident in which a girl riding a scooty without a helmet was fined by traffic police and reportedly got injured during the action.

People also pointed to another case involving a political leader, after which three policemen were line attached for taking action.

The incidents have sparked debate on social media, with many questioning whether traffic rules are enforced only on common citizens, while politicians and influential individuals escape action without consequences.

Indore Traffic police should disclose in public about action taken against the vehicle driver. https://t.co/6cnT7bzktm — PURUSHOTTAM SINGI (@purusho97193179) May 21, 2026

Several other videos showing influential people flouting taffic rules in Indore are also present on social media.

Traffic police stricter on commoners?

Indore traffic police in Indore regularly fine common citizens for riding without helmets, but people are now questioning whether similar action will be taken against a public representative.

Many residents said that when lawmakers themselves do not follow traffic rules, it sends a wrong message to the public.