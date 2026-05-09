Woman Traffic Cop Slaps BJP Leader During Helmet Check In Indore, Suspended -- VIDEO

Woman Traffic Cop Slaps BJP Leader During Helmet Check, Suspended -- VIDEO | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dramatic incident involving a BJP leader and a woman traffic police officer has come to light in Indore, where the cop allegedly hurled a slap to the violation over violation.

The entire ruckus was captured in a video, which is doing rounds on social media on Saturday. The matter has also sparked a widespread discussion.

According to information, BJP leader Virendra Shendge was stopped by a female traffic police officer during a routine checking drive for not wearing a helmet while riding his 2-wheeler.

The officer asked him to show his documents and questioned him for violating traffic rules.

However, the situation soon turned tense as an argument broke out between the two.

Eyewitnesses said that both sides were engaged in a heated verbal exchange on the road, drawing the attention of passersby.

During the altercation, the woman traffic police officer allegedly slapped Shendge, which ultimately escalated the matter.

The incident created chaos at the spot, with people gathering around and recording videos on their phones.

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Traffic cop suspended

Soon after the incident came to light, senior police officials took cognisance of the matter. As per reports, the traffic police officer has been suspended pending further inquiry.

Police officials stated that while enforcing traffic rules is part of duty, any form of physical assault is not acceptable.

At the same time, they also indicated that the role of the BJP leader in the incident will be examined.

Further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.