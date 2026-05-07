Drunk Cop Thrashed By Woman Chaat Vendor In Shahdol, VIDEO Goes Viral

Drunk Suspended Cop Thrashed By Woman Chhat Vendor In Shahdol, VIDEO Goes Viral | X

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a woman chaat vendor thrashing a drunk policeman publicly is going viral on social media on Thursday.

According to information, the incident occurred near Rajendra Talkies near the SP bungalow under Kotwali police station area of Shahdol district.

It is said, a suspended policeman allegedly created a ruckus while under the influence of alcohol.

He also misbehaved with a woman chaat vendor; irked she thrashed him in the middle of the road publicly.

The incident unfolded, the bystanders quickly took out their phones and started filming the entire incident.

The visuals are now going viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

शहडोल।जिले में कानून-व्यवस्था को लेकर एक बार फिर सवाल खड़े हो गए हैं। एसपी बंगला के पास उस वक्त हंगामा मच गया जब एक निलंबित पुलिसकर्मी को महिला चाट संचालिका ने सरेआम पीट दिया। दरअसल वह नशे में धुत होकर महिला से अभद्रता कर रहा था। इस घटना का घटना का वीडियो अब सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी… pic.twitter.com/tE71FMzm6G — Lallu Ram (@lalluram_news) May 6, 2026

In the video, it can be clearly seen that the policeman is walking on the busy streets in an inebriated state. As he reached near stalls, he allegedly started misbehaving with the fruit and chaat vendors.

The chaat vendor then counter acted and thrashed the man right in the middle of the road.

The video also shows the man sitting on the road while the woman vendor thrashed her. After the beating, the man was also visible in a torn T-shirt.

The matter did not end here, but the man created ruckus after being thrashed and indulged into an argument with other vendors standing at the spot

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention. The incident has sparked concerns about discipline within the police force and overall law and order in the district.