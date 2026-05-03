Shocking! Traffic Constable Accused Of Assaulting Tempo Driver In Mumbai's Kandivali; Video Shows Driver Being Punched By Officer | sparking X Account

Mumbai: A traffic police constable in Mumbai’s Kandivali area has been accused of assaulting and misbehaving with a tempo driver after issuing him a challan while his vehicle was allegedly parked by the roadside.

According to a report by Aaj Tak, identified as Vishwanath Singh, he had stopped his tempo by the roadside to eat when the traffic constable issued him a challan. Singh claimed that when he asked the constable for the reason behind the action, the policeman allegedly misbehaved with him. The argument soon escalated, following which the constable allegedly resorted to physical violence.

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A shocking incident from Mumbai’s Kandivali where a heated altercation broke out between a traffic police officer and a tempo driver. The confrontation escalated into a physical fight, and the video of the incident has now gone viral creating tension in the locality. pic.twitter.com/0C8sNbbUGr — Sparkling (@SparklingIndia0) May 2, 2026

In the visuals, the traffic policeman is allegedly seen repeatedly punching the tempo driver, holding him by the collar and dragging him around during the altercation.

Eyewitnesses said the incident led to a tense situation at the spot for some time before local residents intervened and calmed the matter down, reported Aaj Tak.

A video of the incident is reportedly going viral on social media, although details of incident are yet to be confirmed.

The incident has raised questions over the conduct of traffic personnel on duty and the handling of disputes with motorists during enforcement action.

Brother-In-Law Brutally Punches, Kicks Woman In Mumbai's Borivali

A disturbing video has surfaced from Rajendra Nagar in Borivali, showing a woman allegedly being brutally assaulted by her brother-in-law in two separate incidents captured on camera.

According to a video shared by Maharashtra Bandhu News, the first part of the footage shows a man violently attacking the woman inside a house, repeatedly punching and kicking her. The post claims the accused is the victim’s brother-in-law. At one point, the person recording attempts to intervene, but is pushed away by other family members, who prevent her from continuing to film the incident.

In the second part of the video, the same man is seen assaulting the woman again, this time outside in the open. The woman does not retaliate and appears to endure the attack silently.

Towards the end of the clip, the person recording suggests going to the police station, indicating that the matter may have been escalated to the authorities.

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