MP News: Drunk Constable Creates Ruckus At Hotel In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable allegedly created a ruckus at a Rajasthani hotel on the Mhow-Neemuch highway late Thursday night while under the influence of alcohol.

The constable allegedly abused hotel staff, slapped a person present there and demanded free cigarettes and bottles of water. A video of the incident has also surfaced, drawing attention to the matter.

According to hotel operator Chanchal Saini (31), he received a call from hotel staff around 3:50 am on late Thursday night informing him that a police constable, along with a companion, was creating a disturbance and misbehaving with employees. Saini immediately rushed to the spot.

He said the constable was identified as Jayram Rathore and appeared to be intoxicated. Rathore allegedly tried to pressure the staff into providing free bottles of water and cigarettes while displaying his authority as a policeman.

When the employees refused, he allegedly started abusing them and misbehaving with other people present at the hotel. The situation escalated after he allegedly slapped one of the hotel staff members.

Sensing the situation worsening, the hotel operator informed the Dial 112 control room. A police team arrived at the spot, reprimanded the constable and removed him from the premises, bringing the situation under control.

Saini said a video of the incident is available and that he has submitted a complaint to senior police officials seeking strict disciplinary action against the constable. The incident sparked discussion after the video surfaced.