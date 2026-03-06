Indore News: City Gears Up For Sanatan Premier League From March 12–15; ₹500 Per Run To Support Acid Attack Survivors |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sanatan Premier League's debut season is all set to kick off in the city at Nehru Stadium from March 12 to March 15.

The cricketing tournament which blends culture, sports and morals, is channelised with a social message.

Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur declared that ₹500 will be collected for each run scored during the tournament, and the entire amount will be donated to women who have suffered acid attacks.

The entire tournament is organised by Sanatan Cricket Club LLP and is guided by renowned spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur.

Expect high-intensity matches with national sporting icons playing along with the players.

Prizes

The tournament not only just aims for a social vision, but it backs up young prodigies and talented players with eye-catching awards and prizes.

Winner: ₹31 Lakh



Runner-up: ₹15 Lakh



Man of the Series: Car



Man of the Match: ₹21,000



Every Player: ₹11,000



Orange & Purple Cap: Bike

Eight teams will eye one trophy. Teams featuring in the tournament includes includes Maharana Pratap Warriors, Maa Karni Sena, Maruti Nandan, Bajrang Bali Warriors, Jhansi Ki Rani Laxmi Bai, Mahadev Eleven, Samrat Ashok, Sanatan Sher-e-Hind, Shri Ram Royals, Rana Sanga, Rana Poonja, Parashuram Warriors, Govind Guru, Prithviraj Chauhan Eleven, Veer Abhimanyu Army and Veer Savarkar Fighters.

Former cricketer Madan Lal is serving as the league commissioner.

Chief Guests

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Sadanand Saraswati, has been invited as the chief guest. He will also present the First Season Trophy to the winning team, blessing the champions and marking the beginning of a sacred legacy.

Other religious leaders, including Indresh Upadhyay, Aniruddhacharya Maharaj, Chinmayanand Bapuji will also participate in the initiative.

Notably, Several former Indian cricketers, Bolywood celebrity and other sportsman including Suresh Raina, Mohit Sharma, Praveen Kumar, Parvinder Awana. Chetan Sharma, The Great Khali and many more will embrace the event as chief guests.