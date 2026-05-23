Pune VIDEO: Heavy Rain Triggers Massive Traffic Jam Near Baner-Mhalunge On Mumbai-Pune Highway | Sourced

Pune: Heavy rainfall in Pune and nearby areas caused a massive traffic jam near the Baner-Mhalunge stretch of the Mumbai-Pune National Highway on Friday, leaving thousands of commuters stranded for several hours.

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Continuous rain throughout the day slowed vehicle movement on the busy highway and led to long queues of traffic across the stretch. Due to poor visibility and water accumulation on some parts of the road, vehicles moved at a very slow pace, resulting in severe congestion during peak hours.

Rain At The Wrong Time?

The traffic jam affected daily commuters travelling between Pune City and the surrounding suburbs. Office-goers, IT professionals working in the Hinjawadi belt, and regular passengers faced major difficulties while commuting. Many motorists remained stuck in the same spot for long periods as traffic movement came to a near standstill.

Commuters expressed frustration over the situation as several people struggled to return home after work. The prolonged delay also caused inconvenience to passengers travelling toward the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and nearby areas.

Lack Of Traffic Management…

The Baner-Mhalunge stretch is considered one of the busiest routes in Pune, especially during office hours, due to the large number of IT companies and residential hubs in the surrounding region. Heavy rains often lead to slow-moving traffic in the area, but Friday’s congestion was reported to be one of the worst in recent days.

Drivers complained about the lack of smooth traffic management during the downpour. Many citizens also took to social media to share visuals of the traffic congestion and express anger over the long delays.

Authorities are expected to monitor traffic movement closely as Pune enters the monsoon season, with concerns rising over repeated congestion on major roads and highways during heavy rainfall.