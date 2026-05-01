Massive Traffic On Mumbai-Pune Expressway As Long Weekend Travel Peaks, Watch Video

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A significant traffic build up was reported on the Mumbai Pune Expressway on Friday morning, May 1, around 9 AM, causing delays for hundreds of commuters. A post by Visuals from live traffic maps show long stretches of red and amber signals, indicating slow moving and near standstill traffic across key sections.

Lonavala, Khandala stretch worst affected

The most affected zone appears to be the ghat section near Lonavala and Khandala, where vehicles have piled up, leading to extended waiting times. The congestion seems to be concentrated around sharp bends and tunnel entry points, where traffic movement has slowed considerably. Commuters reported bumper to bumper conditions with minimal movement.

Advisory issued for travellers

Travellers must avoid the Mumbai Pune Expressway for the next few hours if possible. Instead, motorists are being advised to take the old Mumbai Pune Highway, which is currently witnessing smoother traffic flow and may offer a faster alternative despite being a longer route.

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Possible reasons behind congestion

While no official statement has confirmed the exact cause, the surge in traffic could be attributed to increased holiday travel on May 1, combined with routine bottlenecks in the ghat section. Minor breakdowns or lane disruptions may have further worsened the situation.

Commuters urged to plan ahead

Travellers are advised to check live traffic updates before starting their journey and allow for extra travel time. With congestion expected to persist for a few more hours, planning alternate routes could help avoid unnecessary delays and stress.