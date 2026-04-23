Pimpri-Chinchwad: Crane Collapse Near Jyotiba Temple Triggers Massive Power Outage In Talawade | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A major power outage hit Talawade on Thursday after a crane collapsed near the Jyotiba Temple around 11:30 AM, damaging key electricity infrastructure and affecting more than 8,600 consumers.

The crane fell directly onto the incoming line of the 22 KV Devi Indrayani Switching Station, leading to a large-scale disruption. Officials said power supply to both Dehu Gaon and Talawade lines was cut off following the incident.

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited’s (MSEDCL) Pune Zone Public Relations Officer (PRO) Vikas Puri said that around 8,610 consumers have been impacted, including nearly 1,910 industrial users and about 6,700 domestic households. The collapse also caused heavy damage to the ground, with one transformer completely destroyed and several electricity poles knocked down.

Authorities have registered a police complaint against the crane owner for negligence. Meanwhile, teams from MSEDCL have begun urgent repair work at the site.

Officials said restoration efforts are underway on a war footing. Damaged poles and wires are being replaced, and supply is expected to be restored by around 6:30 PM if work progresses as planned.

However, officials have warned that power supply may continue to fluctuate and remain irregular.

The incident caused inconvenience to both residents and industries in the area, with many facing sudden power loss during working hours.