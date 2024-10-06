Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Congress MP Chandrakant Handore’s Son Arrested For Knocking Down Biker In Govandi

Ganesh Handore (L) Chandrakant Handore (R) |

Mumbai: In a hit-and-run case that occurred in Chembur, the son of Indian National Congress (INC) leader and Rajya Sabha member Chandrakant Handore was arrested by the Govandi police on Friday night. The incident involved Ganesh Handore, who was driving a Honda Accord that rear-ended a two-wheeler, causing the rider to fall and sustain head injuries.

Details On The Accident

According to the police, the accident took place near Acharya College in Chembur. The victim, Gopal Arote, was riding his two-wheeler when Handore's car collided with him from behind, resulting in Arote being thrown onto the road due to the impact, according to a Hindutan Times report. He sustained severe head injuries and was immediately rushed to Zen Multi-Specialty Hospital for treatment. His sister later filed a police complaint.

The Govandi police have registered a case against Ganesh Handore under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Motor Vehicles Act. Handore faces charges under Section 110 for an attempt to commit culpable homicide, Section 125A for endangering the life or safety of others, and Section 281 for rash or negligent driving. He is also charged under Section 134, which pertains to the duty of a driver in case of an accident causing injury, and Section 184 for dangerous driving under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Following the accident, Ganesh Handore fled the scene, reportedly fearing the crowd that had gathered. However, police were able to trace the Honda Accord and arrest him. Handore later informed the police that he was on his way to drink juice with his son at the time of the accident.

After his arrest, Ganesh Handore complained of dizziness, claiming it was due to low blood sugar. As a result, the police admitted him to JJ Hospital in Byculla for medical attention. "We were supposed to produce him before a Chembur court, but his health condition required medical treatment," a police officer involved in the case told HT.