 Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: Biker Killed On Eastern Express Highway; Vikhroli Police Book Unknown Driver
The accident occurred around 12:45 AM on June 2. Charansingh was riding his motorcycle (MH 48/CU 2397) on the Eastern Express Highway when he was hit by an unknown vehicle near Kanjurgaon.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 04:58 AM IST
article-image
Transgender Rider Dies After Scooter Skids Under Dumper Truck | Representational Image

The Vikhroli Police have registered a case against an unknown vehicle driver for causing the death of 48-year-old Charansingh Tejendrasingh Kukreja, due to negligent driving. Kukreja, a resident of Vasant Nagari in Nalasopara, was riding his motorcycle on the Eastern Express Highway in the early hours of June 2, when an unidentified vehicle rammed into him.

According to the FIR, Kukreja’s younger brother, Sarabjeetsingh Tejendrasingh Kukreja, 40, a resident of Evershine Nagar in Malad West, and an employee at an insurance company, filed the complaint. He informed the police that his elder brother Charansingh had been living alone in Nalasopara for the past 10 years. Following a separation from his wife, Charansingh experienced mental health issues and often wandered alone.

The accident occurred around 12:45 AM on June 2. Charansingh was riding his motorcycle (MH 48/CU 2397) on the Eastern Express Highway when he was hit by an unknown vehicle near Kanjurgaon. He was first admitted to Veer Savarkar Hospital in Mulund East, later transferred to Sion Hospital, and finally shifted to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu on June 4, for further treatment.

Despite medical efforts, Charansingh succumbed to his injuries on the night of June 8, at 10:40 PM. The Vikhroli Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act against the unknown driver.

