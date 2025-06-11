 Mumbai News: Bhabha Hospital's Dialysis Department Lift Restored After Month-Long Shutdown Following RTI Activist’s Complaint
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Bhabha Hospital's Dialysis Department Lift Restored After Month-Long Shutdown Following RTI Activist’s Complaint

Mumbai News: Bhabha Hospital's Dialysis Department Lift Restored After Month-Long Shutdown Following RTI Activist’s Complaint

The lift at Kurla’s Bhabha Hospital was restored after a month-long shutdown, providing relief to dialysis patients, after RTI activist Anil Galgali wrote to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) complaining about the non-functional lift.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Bhabha Hospital lift restored after month-long halt, easing access for dialysis patients | File Photo

Mumbai: The lift at Kurla’s Bhabha Hospital was restored after a month-long shutdown, providing relief to dialysis patients, after RTI activist Anil Galgali wrote to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) complaining about the non-functional lift.

The lift leading to the dialysis department on the second floor of Bhabha Hospital, Kurla (W) had been non-functional for over a month. This caused severe inconvenience to dialysis patients, particularly senior citizens, critically ill individuals, and those dependent on wheelchairs.

Distressed by the situation, the patients’ relatives approached RTI activist Galgali, who promptly submitted a written complaint to BMC’s additional municipal commissioner Dr. Vipin Sharma, drawing his attention to the issue.

Read Also
Mumbai Tragedy: 22-Year-Old Grant Medical College MBBS Student Dies By Suicide At JJ Hospital...
article-image

Taking swift cognizance of the matter, Dr. Sharma issued immediate instructions to the concerned department for resolution. Within three days, the lift was repaired and made operational again. The restoration of the lift brought significant relief to patients and their families. Citizens appreciated the quick and responsive action taken by the municipal administration.

FPJ Shorts
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested
Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...

Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student

Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student

Mumbai Mosques Protest Police 'Harassment' Over Loudspeaker Rules, Plan Legal Pushback

Mumbai Mosques Protest Police 'Harassment' Over Loudspeaker Rules, Plan Legal Pushback

Mumbai Crime: 70-Year-Old Woman Duped By Fake Policemen In Kandivali, Loses Gold Bangles Worth...

Mumbai Crime: 70-Year-Old Woman Duped By Fake Policemen In Kandivali, Loses Gold Bangles Worth...

ED Attaches ₹33.89 Crore Assets Of Mumbai Realty Promoter In PMLA Probe

ED Attaches ₹33.89 Crore Assets Of Mumbai Realty Promoter In PMLA Probe