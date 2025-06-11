Mumbai News: Bhabha Hospital's Dialysis Department Lift Restored After Month-Long Shutdown Following RTI Activist’s Complaint

Bhabha Hospital lift restored after month-long halt, easing access for dialysis patients | File Photo

Mumbai: The lift at Kurla’s Bhabha Hospital was restored after a month-long shutdown, providing relief to dialysis patients, after RTI activist Anil Galgali wrote to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) complaining about the non-functional lift.

The lift leading to the dialysis department on the second floor of Bhabha Hospital, Kurla (W) had been non-functional for over a month. This caused severe inconvenience to dialysis patients, particularly senior citizens, critically ill individuals, and those dependent on wheelchairs.

Distressed by the situation, the patients’ relatives approached RTI activist Galgali, who promptly submitted a written complaint to BMC’s additional municipal commissioner Dr. Vipin Sharma, drawing his attention to the issue.

Taking swift cognizance of the matter, Dr. Sharma issued immediate instructions to the concerned department for resolution. Within three days, the lift was repaired and made operational again. The restoration of the lift brought significant relief to patients and their families. Citizens appreciated the quick and responsive action taken by the municipal administration.