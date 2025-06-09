Mumbai Tragedy: 22-Year-Old Grant Medical College MBBS Student Dies By Suicide At JJ Hospital Hostel; Financial, Academic Stress Suspected

22-Year-Old MBBS Student Found Dead at JJ Hospital Hostel Amid Financial, Academic Stress | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 22-year-old third-year MBBS student at Grant Medical College allegedly died by suicide late Sunday night due to financial difficulties and academic stress. The incident occurred at the Apna Boys Hostel located within the premises of Sir J.J. Hospital in Mumbai. The Sir J.J. Marg police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The deceased has been identified as Rohan Rampher Prajapati, a resident of Room No. 198, 5th floor, Apna Boys Hostel, located within the J.J. Hospital premises. As per police sources, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a nylon rope in his room around 11 PM on June 8.

Initial investigations suggest that Rohan was struggling with his studies and financial issues at home, which may have driven him to take this drastic step. He was immediately rushed to J.J. Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead at 10:50 PM

Police have recorded statements from fellow hostel students and classmates. Further investigation into the case is underway. The tragic incident has once again highlighted the mental health challenges faced by students in competitive academic environments.

