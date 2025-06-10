Navi Mumbai Shocker: 45-Year-Old Pakistani Woman Murdered By Husband In Kharghar, Accused Later Dies By Suicide

Kharghar: Pakistani woman murdered by husband at Dolphin Pride Society; accused dies by suicide | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: A 45-year-old Pakistani national on a long-term visa was brutally murdered by her husband following an argument at their rented residence in Kharghar on Monday morning. The husband, identified as Nutandas alias Sanjay Sachdev (45), later died by suicide after inflicting fatal injuries on himself.

According to police, the incident occurred between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Dolphin Pride Society, Sector 34. The deceased woman, Sapna Nutandas Das, sustained multiple stab wounds to her neck, back, and shoulder. Her husband allegedly used a kitchen knife during the assault.

"Their kids aged 10 and 6 had gone to school and when they came back, nobody was answering the door. They informed their neighbour who then called the victim's sister staying in Kharghar who came and opened the house to find both of them in a pool of blood," a police officer from Kharghar police said.

According to police, the couple always had frequent fights as per the neighbours and the family member. The police were told that the accused was short tempered.

Victim's sister, Sangeeta Sevak Makhija (46), a resident of Regency Garden in Sector 6, Kharghar, informed police after she found them dead in the flat.

According to police, no suicide note was found and it indicates that the incident was a sudden reaction to a fight which happened in a fit of rage. The accused had used a kitchen knife to kill his wife and used the same knife to inflict injuries on himself, the police said.

Following the complaint, the Kharghar police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police investigations revealed that the victim lady and her family — including her husband and their two children — had arrived in India in November 2024 on a long-term visit visa. The family had been living in Navi Mumbai on rent for the past six months.

"The accused was jobless and was in search of a job. Further investigations are on," senior police inspector Deepak Surve from Kharghar police station said.