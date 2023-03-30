 Mumbai: History-sheeter held as he changes modus operandi of looting in sloshed state
The accused has a record of several robberies and curiously consumed liquor or narcotic substances for apparent “power” to enter unoccupied houses at night.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 12:09 AM IST
Mumbai: The Deonar police have arrested a 22-year-old history-sheeter for allegedly breaking into a locked house and stealing valuables worth ₹10 lakh. 

The accused, Sahil Aslam Khan, has a record of several robberies and curiously consumed liquor or narcotic substances for apparent “power” to enter unoccupied houses at night. Knowing that he wouldn’t be able to recollect the stolen items the next day, he shot videos of the articles, cross-checked the next day and sold them in thrift shops.

Held after carrying out robbery in sober state

On March 23, he changed his modus operandi and attempted a robbery in a sober state at a 65-year-old woman’s residence in Deonar. Sitaji Balaji Kamble, who resided alone in an SRA building, had gone to Kharghar to her daughter’s house. When she returned, she realised she had misplaced the house key so went back to Kharghar to collect another key.

On returning again, she found the door open and the locker broken, with all her money and gold ornaments missing. A team of six police began investigating the case after a complaint was lodged. 

Officer recognises accused from previous case

The police team saw the CCTV footage but couldn’t find anything. During a random check of footage far from the crime scene, they saw a man who one of the officers recognised from a previous case. Khan confessed to the crime after he was picked up and interrogated.

Almost the entire booty was found at his house and later returned to Kamble. Khan, meanwhile, is in police custody for further probe. A case of house breaking has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. 

