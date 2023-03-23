Thane: Robbers attack 4 with swords, machetes in Ulhasnagar; injured persons under treatment | Representative Image

Thane: In wee hours of March 22, Wednesday, four people were injured after a group of robbers attacked them with swords and machetes. The incident happened at 3.30 am in Ulhasnagar of Thane district.

According to the information received, the assailants were all in the age group of 18-21 and were roaming around in an auto-rickshaw.

Incidents as such have been on the rise since past few months in the region. Questions have been raised over the functioning of police due to increase in crime.

Speaking to FPJ, the police said that they have arrested five to six youths who possessed sharp objects like machetes and swords and that they are investigating further.

Read Also Thane cops interrogated TMC assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher for third time in 2 weeks

Sanjay Gaikwad, senior police inspector, said, "Youngsters of 18-21 age group were travelling within the city with sharp objects like swords, machetes and knives in their possession. They robbed anybody they spotted on road. They attacked and injured if anyone protestors."

Gaikwad further said that those attacked on Wednesday were identified as Ravi Nirabhav, Vidhyadhar Pandey and Rohit Pandit from, residents of Camp 4. They were attacked in Camp no 3 area. "All of them are undergoing treatment at Vitthalwadi hospital," he added.

Gaikwad further said, "We have arrested some of the people based on suspicions and for creating nuisance. The arrested persons had weapons and that they have robbed many. An iInvestigation is underway and our team will start patrolling in the night to arrest other miscreants who are part of such gangs."