Mumbai: Hindutva Groups Gather Outside Mira Road Society, Recite Hanuman Chalisa Over Bakri Eid Goat Row - WATCH | Screengrab from X/The Muslim

Mira Road: Members of a Hindutva organisation were seen gathered outside a society in Mira Road and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa in protest against goats being kept inside a residential complex ahead of Bakri Eid.

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The incident took place at Poonam Cluster in Mira Road, where residents from multiple communities live in around 550 flats. Ahead of Bakri Eid, a temporary shed was erected for Qurbani preparations inside the residential complex. Around 50 goats were kept inside the complex, according to a report by The Indian Express. This was opposed by Hindu residents and local groups, and after complaints, the temporary shed was demolished by municipal authorities.

Tensions escalated when attempts were reportedly made to reconstruct the structure, triggering fresh protests and heated exchanges between the two sides. The dispute soon spilled onto nearby streets, leading to scuffles and prompting police intervention. As crowds swelled and the situation threatened to worsen, police carried out a lathi charge at multiple locations to disperse those gathered and restore order.

Tensions escalated further when activists allegedly associated with Sakal Hindu Samaj and Bajrang Dal brought a pig near the Bakra Mandi protest site. So far, in this case, goats have been transported out of the Poonam Cluster Society.

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Currently, according to a report, around 200 police personnel have been deployed across Mira Road, particularly near sensitive locations around Poonam Cluster Society, to maintain law and order.

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