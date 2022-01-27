Mumbai high-rise fire: One more person dies; toll rises to 8

Madhuri Chopadekar, a 35-year-old young woman, has succumbed to her injuries taking the death toll in the Tardeo fire tragedy last Saturday to eight.

Chopadekar passed away at 12.30 pm in Kasturba hospital, six days after being admitted in a critical condition. She was among the 24 injured admitted to Bhatia, Nair, Kasturba and Masina Hospitals after the fire brigade mounted a rescue operation to remove trapped residents from the 20-storey Sachin Heights building. The early morning blaze is believed to have started on the 19th floor due to a suspected short circuit that had brought thick smoke into the homes of other residents. Six residents had died after admission.

Out of the remaining victims of the level 3 fire incident, currently, five are in critical condition and five are stable at Bhatia Hospital, whereas one is in critical condition at Masina Hospital, Byculla.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:16 PM IST