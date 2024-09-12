 Mumbai: Hiccup In Kandivali Subway Widening Causes Closure For 10 Hours; Debris Cleared, Work To End By Oct 2
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Hiccup In Kandivali Subway Widening Causes Closure For 10 Hours; Debris Cleared, Work To End By Oct 2

Mumbai: Hiccup In Kandivali Subway Widening Causes Closure For 10 Hours; Debris Cleared, Work To End By Oct 2

Chaos ensued for commuters, as the unexpected development caused traffic congestion on the routes accessing WEH and the railway station.

Yael AjgarniUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
Blunder During Widening Work At Kandivali East's Akurli Subway Causes Temporary Closure | Yael Ajgarni

Less than 24 hours after Union Minister Piyush Goyal opened the shut portion of Western Express Highway (WEH) above Akurli underpass, Kandivali East residents on Thursday woke up to another traffic hassle with the abrupt closure of the subway.

Chaos ensued for commuters, as the unexpected development caused traffic congestion on the routes accessing WEH and the railway station.

61-year-old Joyce, a Lokhandwala Township resident who travels to Kandivali West for work, said, “There was no prior information about the closure. Looking at the long queues, I took a sharing rickshaw till the highway. It took me half an hour to reach, after which I crossed the underpass and got another rickshaw till the station.”

Many travellers walked through the underpass to reach the station. She shared how local Whatsapp groups were flooded with confusion as the widening work had only been taking place from midnight to 6 am. Some also speculated if the work could take days or weeks.

FPJ Shorts
'PC Kuch Baat Karni Hai': Piyush Chawla Narrates An Interesting Anecdote About 'Leader' Rohit Sharma When Ex-MI Captain Texted At 2:30 Am; Video
'PC Kuch Baat Karni Hai': Piyush Chawla Narrates An Interesting Anecdote About 'Leader' Rohit Sharma When Ex-MI Captain Texted At 2:30 Am; Video
Tata Curvv ICE Deliveries Commence Across India, Price Starts at Rs 10 Lakh
Tata Curvv ICE Deliveries Commence Across India, Price Starts at Rs 10 Lakh
Mumbai: CSMT Railway Police Books 40-Yr-Old For Molesting Minor Girl On Train
Mumbai: CSMT Railway Police Books 40-Yr-Old For Molesting Minor Girl On Train
Mumbai: Hiccup In Kandivali Subway Widening Causes Closure For 10 Hours; Debris Cleared, Work To End By Oct 2
Mumbai: Hiccup In Kandivali Subway Widening Causes Closure For 10 Hours; Debris Cleared, Work To End By Oct 2
Read Also
Mumbai: Major Traffic Relief For Commuters As Kandivali Subway Project On WEH Finally Wrapped Up
article-image

45-year-old Jai Kataria, who worked from home on Thursday, expressed rage at the news since traffic congestion is already a major issue for Kandivali East. “It’s frustrating. There’s no transparency on the traffic situaiton. We think we have time to reach the office and suddenly we go out and we spend hours in commuting,” he says. “I understand the widening work is for our betterment. But at least inform in advance.”

Akurli Subway Widening Completion By Oct 2

Police Inspector Jagdish Bhopale clarified that the day-time closure was temporary. “Early in the morning, while the widening work was underway, the machine hit a corner which caused too many rocks to fall. The underpass was shut mainly to clear the debris,” he said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Some Relief For WEH Motorists As Barracaides On Akurli Bridge Removed, Subway Work Expected...
article-image


Bhopale stated that the widening will be completed by October 2. He said, “Last phase of the work is underway. Only the felling of wall and concreting part is left. Monsoon won’t affect the progress. But it also depends on the MMRDA contractor if they finish it on time.”

The widening of the underpass had begun in September 2019. The project faced delay after a CNG pipeline was found at the site.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: CSMT Railway Police Books 40-Yr-Old For Molesting Minor Girl On Train

Mumbai: CSMT Railway Police Books 40-Yr-Old For Molesting Minor Girl On Train

Mumbai: Hiccup In Kandivali Subway Widening Causes Closure For 10 Hours; Debris Cleared, Work To End...

Mumbai: Hiccup In Kandivali Subway Widening Causes Closure For 10 Hours; Debris Cleared, Work To End...

IIT-Bombay Students' Group Oppose Objections Raised By APPSC Over Collaboration With Israeli...

IIT-Bombay Students' Group Oppose Objections Raised By APPSC Over Collaboration With Israeli...

Mumbai: 3 CGST Officials Booked By CBI In Bribery Case

Mumbai: 3 CGST Officials Booked By CBI In Bribery Case

Bandra Fair 2024: 5 Must-Buy Unique Things Around Mount Mary's Basilica

Bandra Fair 2024: 5 Must-Buy Unique Things Around Mount Mary's Basilica