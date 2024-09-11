 Mumbai: Some Relief For WEH Motorists As Barracaides On Akurli Bridge Removed, Subway Work Expected To Be Completed By October
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Some Relief For WEH Motorists As Barracaides On Akurli Bridge Removed, Subway Work Expected To Be Completed By October

The Akurli subway widening project which started nearly two years ago, has been creating nightmares for the WEH motorists. The authorities removed the barricades on Akurli bridge on Wednesday on the occasion of Ganpati visarjan. After the festival, the work will resume and is planned to be completed by October.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
Traffic congestion on Akurli Road in Kandivali | File Image

Mumbai: The motorists will finally get some relief from the traffic congestion at the Western Express Highway (WEH) as the barricades on the Akurli bridge have been removed on Wednesday. The northbound of the bridge was shut because of the widening work of the Akurli subway in Kandivali East.

However, the relief may be short lived as the project work has not fully completed. Motorists have started posting on social media about incomplete Akurli bridge. The MMRDA has earlier announced that the Akurli subway project will be completed by October.

The Akurli subway project which spanned for nearly two-years is much awaited to be completed as driving between Malad and Kandivali had become a nightmare for the motorists. The northbound carriageway of the WEH was reduced to just two lanes due to the subway construction, creating severe traffic woes. The motorists travelling from south Mumbai towards Dahirsar faced traffic congestions everyday because of the bridge closure.

The barraicaides were planned to be removed during the Ganpati festival to facilitate devotees, specially for the Visarjan processions. The remaining work of the Akurli subway project will be completed by October.

Mumbai: MMRDA To Clear Barricades On Western Express Highway Ahead Of Ganpati Festival, Complete...
article-image

Recently, union and newly local elected MP Piyush Goyal, along with MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar and MMRDA officials had inspected the site and reviewed the work progress.

In March this year, before the Lok Sabha elections former MP Gopal Shetty had directed Growels 101 Mall to hand over the development plan road to the municipal corporation. Shetty had also directed the mall authorities to immediately open up one of its entry roads to connect it with the WEH to the size of 60 feet according to the DP, saving people from the heavy traffic congestion at Akurli subway.

