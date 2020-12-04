Mumbai: Heroin worth Rs 3 crore seized by DRI from courier parcel declared as 'artificial hair'

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized heroin worth Rs 3 crore in the illicit market from a courier packet that was declared as ‘artificial hair’.

DRI stated that specific information was gathered by the officers of DRI, Mumbai Zonal Unit (MZU) that certain narcotic substance prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act) is being smuggled through a specific international parcel coming from Dar es Salam, Tanzania and destined to Navi Mumbai.

“Based upon the specific information gathered, on Wednesday, a team of DRI officers went for the identification and examination of the said consignment. The said consignment was located and it was seen that the goods in the said consignment were declared as ‘Hair’, which were for use during makeup,” said a senior DRI officer.

“During the course of examination of the said consignment, it was found that some of the packages in the said consignment had concealment of brown coloured envelopes in the packing in which the artificial hair was packed. From those brown coloured envelopes, the officers retrieved 1007 grams of the brown coloured substance. The brown coloured substance was thereafter tested using the field-testing kit, which confirmed the presence of Heroin. It was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985," the officer added.

“This is the fifth seizure of narcotic drugs (Cocaine and Heroin) in last three weeks by DRI Mumbai and once again timely action by the DRI officers provided another successive jolt to the international drug cartels which are trying to expand its tentacles in India and is always devising innovative means of concealment of narcotic drugs and adopting new modus operandi for smuggling. These series of seizures by DRI also show the high demand for these dangerous narcotic drugs in Mumbai,” the officer added.

The agency has launched an investigation into the sender and recipient of the parcel.