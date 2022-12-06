e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Heavy traffic congestion on Eastern Express Highway, Sea Link; commuters fume

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 11:28 AM IST
Mumbai: Heavy traffic congestion on Eastern Express Highway, Sea Link; commuters fume/ Representative Image | SURESH GOLANI
Vehicles were stuck for hours on Tuesday, December 6, morning across the Mumbai inconviniencing all commuters as two major roads--Eastern Express Highway and Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The irate commuters took to social media to express their frustrations.

Speaking to FPJ, official from Mumbai traffic police said that the two roads are experiencing heavy traffic congestions due to traffic diversions and ongoing developmental works undertaken by government agencies.

The official said that the ongoing metro work undertaken between Mulund and Ghatkopar has led to traffic congestion on Eastern Express Highway; while diversions issued for Mahaparinirvan Diwas has led to traafic jam on Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

