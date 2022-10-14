Mumbai: Heavy showers disrupt traffic movements, leave roads waterlogged | ANI

Unexpected heavy showers in Mumbai have led to waterlogged roads. This in turn affected vehicular traffic movements on Thursday.

Areas including Mahalakshmi Junction, Bandra-Worli Sea Link Gate, and Dadar Circle, were reported to have traffic congestion due to waterlogging. Meanwhile, commuters also complained about low visibility due to rains with gusty winds.

The Mumbai Traffic Police, through their official Twitter account, said, “Traffic movement at Mahalakshmi junction is slow due to water logging.” As per the traffic authorities, the overnight rain that continued throughout Thursday morning caused severe waterlogging. “We tried to divert the traffic temporarily then as the water receded, the traffic started moving at a regular pace,” said a local traffic cop. At around 3:51 pm, MTP tweeted saying, “Rainwater has receded at Mahalakshmi junction and vehicular traffic is running smoothly.”

A similar situation was witnessed at Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) Gate where the traffic started piling up as vehicular movement was disrupted due to heavy rains and gusty winds in the area. “Never seen such violent winds and rains in the month of October. We were not ready for such rains today (Thursday) so it was difficult. Seeing the traffic getting slower as we moved (starting from Peddar Road), we decided to go back after seeing a traffic block at BWSL,” said Dinesh Jadhav, a resident of South Mumbai. “Rainwater has receded at BWSL Gate and vehicular traffic is running smoothly,” said MTP at 3:56 pm.

At Dadar Circle, commuters including pedestrians, were seen taking shelter under flyovers and bridges during heavy rains. Several commuters waited for the rains to stop so that they could proceed towards their destination. "This rain is totally unexpected. Who knew it would rain this badly in October? Climate change is indeed real. We (her friends) are on our way to our college but we are almost drenched. We are thinking whether we should book a cab and go back home as it does not look like it will stop raining now," said Kadambari Ghule, a 2nd year student in a Parel-based college.

Commuters traveling via four-wheelers and mainly on two-wheelers complained about low visibility while driving.

Traffic disruptions were also reported in places like Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, Andheri-Kurla Road, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, MTNL Junction in Bandra-Kurla Complex, and in areas like Mankhurd, Dadar, Andheri, etc.