Mhow: Meeting held to improve city’s chaotic traffic

Meeting | Representative Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): After a long time, a joint meeting of police and the administration with the Cantonment Board, defence estate administration and the general administration was held in the city. The meeting was organised on the request of Cantonment Board executive officer Rajendra Jagtap.

Many decisions have been taken regarding the arrangements, the kind of encroachment by shopkeepers on the streets. Traffic will be facilitated by removing the encroachments from those markets, as well as action will be taken against those who install furnaces on the streets. Improving the traffic situation on main roads and removing stray animals from the city will now be done with the help of the three administrations.

The animals will be released in gaushalas and joint action will also begin against illegal mutton shops running in the city. A team will be jointly formed, which will issue challans to traffic violators and action against illegal occupants, shops, garages will be taken. Many more decisions have been taken in the meeting which lasted for over 2 hours. The three administrations jointly took a pledge to initiate strict steps to improve the dilapidated traffic system of the city. At present, shopkeepers in the streets have disrupted traffic by encroaching on many roads of the city. Garages of four- wheelers and two-wheelers have created obstacles at many places. Road traffic is also being obstructed by parking old vehicles. Joint action will be taken against hawkers too.