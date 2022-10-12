Mhow: MP State Tourism Development Corporation to build open theatre, auditorium

Mhow(Madhya Pradesh): The people of Mhow are going to get a big gift soon. MP State Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) has given a project to the Cantonment Board. Under which a project worth Rs 19 crore is being brought on 2.5 acres of land adjoining Bio Diversity Park. In which an open theatre, auditorium, restaurant, 10 rooms with all facilities will be built.

A decision regarding this project will be taken in the council’s upcoming board meeting. Mhow is special in terms of tourism. Many places including Dr Ambedkar Memorial, Maheshwar, Mandav, Omkareshwar, Patalpani, Heritage Train etc., are here. For this purpose, now the MP State Tourism Development Corporation is going to build an open theatre, auditorium etc., in Mhow at a cost of Rs 19 crore. The Cantonment Board for this C land Survey No 136 has been fixed.

The project will, however, take time to take shape, as the board has not yet handed over the land for construction work. A few days ago, along with the officers of the corporation, tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur had met Board CEO Rajendra Jagtap. The NOC has not yet been received. The corporation has sent a proposal regarding the project to the council a few days ago. Now the council will decide in the board meeting whether to give NOC for 2.5 acres of land being put in the project or not. Council engineer Amit Vyas said that the project has been sent by the MP State Tourism Development Corporation. It will be decided in the board meeting. The entire project is worth Rs 19 crore. In which theatre and auditorium will be built.

According to information, a 500-seat auditorium with modern facilities will be built on 2.5 acres of land. There will also be an open theatre in the campus, so that cultural programmes, films, shows can be seen here. 10 rooms with modern facilities have also been constructed in the premises for tourists coming from outside. A lawn and a garden will be built in the campus on about 1 acre of land. There will be two parking lots. A kitchen with modern facilities will also be built. It will be maintained by the corporation for 5 years, after which the responsibility will be given to the Cantonment Board. While the entire system will be looked after by the corporation, from booking to operation, all corporations will do the work.