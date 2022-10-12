Ujjain: CM becomes ‘guide’ during PM’s inspection of Shri Mahakal Lok premises

PM unveils Shiv Ling to mark opening of mega corridor | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Shri Mahakal Lok to the nation on Tuesday evening at the world famous Shri Mahakaleshwar temple. When PM Modi pressed the remote button, it appeared as if Lord Mahakal himself came in the form of a Shiva Linga encircled by coloured Kalave (protection thread). At the same time, the whole atmosphere became Shivamaya. The Prime Minister visited Shri Mahakal Lok for about 50 minutes and saw the artefacts made. Before the launch, the Prime Minister greeted the sages and saints present in Shri Mahakal Lok.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave details to the Prime Minister regarding the Shiv Leelas described in the murals, pillars and statues built in Shri Mahakal Lok. Governor Mangubhai Patel was also present during this. The Prime Minister visited the meditative statue of Lord Shri Shankar, Saptarishi Mandal etc., in Shri Mahakal Lok. After this, sitting in a battery operated vehicle, he saw the artefacts made in the 900 metre long Shri Mahakal Lok complex.

PM pays respect before the saint community | FP PHOTO

Around 750 folk artistes from different parts of India performed the pastimes of Lord Shiva through their dance, songs and performances. The Vipra group recited the Veda mantras in unison. Shri Mahakal Lok came alive amidst the artefacts of Lord Shankar’s pastimes, Vedic chants and soulful performances by artistes. 40 countries of the world including India witnessed this online spiritual, supernatural, unique and wonderful experience. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Chouhan, the State government developed world- class infrastructure in Ujjain in Simhastha Fair, 2016. Now Shri Mahakal Lok has been built on the lines of Banaras or Kashi Corridor. In the first phase of the project, small and big Rudra Sagar, Harsiddhi Temple, Chardham Temple, Vikram Tila, etc., have been developed in the courtyard of Lord Shri Mahakaleshwar.

CM guides PM during inspection of Shri Mahakal Lok premises | FP PHOTO

In the first phase, the work of Mahakal Plaza, Mahakal Corridor, Mid-way Zone, Mahakal Theme Park, Ghat and Deck Area, Nutan School Complex, Ganesh School Complex has been completed with an investment of Rs 350 crore. In the first component of the Mahakal corridor, a 200-metre-long path suitable for walking has been made. It has a 25 feet high and 500 metre long mural wall. Along with this, 108 Shiva pillars, statues of Shiva with heroic postures have been built, which are spreading a different shade. Roads have also been made for Lotus Pond, open area theatre and lake front area, e-rickshaws and casual vehicles. The big Rudra Sagar lake is filled with clean water. Also it has been ensured that it remains clean as well.

In the second phase of Shri Mahakal Lok, the Maharajwada complex will be developed, in which the historic Maharajwada building will be reused as a heritage, integration with the Mahakal temple complex will be done by including the old remains in the form of Kumbh museum. The second phase work will be completed in 2023-24.