Mumbai: Heavy Rains Disrupt Western Railway Long-Haul Trains (SEE FULL LIST)

Continuous heavy rains in the up direction track between Amargarh and Panch Pipliya stations of the Ratlam Division of Western Railway have led to the suspension of traffic on Sunday afternoon. This disruption has resulted in over a dozen long-distance trains including August Kranti Rajdhani Express originating from Mumbai being affected.

"Due to changes in track parameters in the up direction between Amargarh and Panch Pipliya, several trains, including the August Kranti Rajdhani Express and others starting from Mumbai, have been rescheduled. However, the restoration work on the UP direction track is progressing urgently, according to an official of Western Railway," said an official of the Western Railway.

According to the Western Railway, Mumbai Central–H Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express, originally scheduled for departure at 5.10 pm, was now rescheduled for 12:30 am (midnight) on September 18.

Indore–Mumbai Central Express, originally scheduled to depart on September17 September at 9 pm, will now depart on September 18 at 6 am.

Similarly, Dadar–Bikaner, which was originally scheduled for departure at 3 am, was is now rescheduled for 6.30 pm on the same day.

Train No 12955 Mumbai Central–Jaipur, which was originally scheduled for departure at 7.05 pm, was now rescheduled for 1 am on September 18.

In addition to these changes, Train No. 12934 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Karnavati Express of September 17 will be short-terminated at Vapi and will depart in the reverse direction as Train No 12933, remaining cancelled between Vapi–Mumbai Central–Vapi.

Train No 20908 Bhuj-Dadar Express of September 16 will be short-terminated at Valsad and will depart in the reverse direction as Train No 20907 on September 17, remaining cancelled between Valsad–Dadar –Valsad.

Several other trains have also been canceled, including the Avantika Express, Indore-Daund Express, Daund–Indore Express, Nagda-Ratlam Special, Ratlam–Ujjain Special, Dahod–Ratlam Special, and Ratlam–Nagda Special.

To accommodate passengers, the Western Railway has decided to divert 11 trains through alternative routes.

These trains include, Train No. 19019 Bandra Terminus-Haridwar Dehradun Express journey commencing on September 17 will be diverted via Vadodara–Ahmedabad–Palanpur–Bandikui Jn– haratpur-Mathura Jn; Train No. 12925 Mumbai Central-Amritsar Paschim Express journey commencing on 17th September, 2023 will be diverted via Bhestan-Nandurbar-Bhusaval-Khandwa-Itarsi-Bhopal- Guna -Gwalior-Agra Cantt-Palwal. Train No. 12471 Bandra Terminus – Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra Swaraj Express journey commenced on 17th September, 2023 diverted via Bhestan-Nandurbar-Bhusaval-Khandwa-Itarsi-Bhopal- Guna -Gwalior-Agra Cantt-Palwal.

Train No. 22970 Banaras - Okha Express journey commenced on September 16 diverted via Ratlam-Chittorgarh-Berach-Udaipur City- Asarwa-Ahmedabad.Train No 19038 Barauni - Bandra Terminus Avadh Express journey commenced on September 17 diverted via Ratlam-Chittaurgarh-Ajmer-Palanpur-Ahmedabad-Vadodara.Train No 19166 Darbhanga - Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express journey commenced on September 16 diverted via Ratlam-Chittorgarh-Chanderia-Ajmer-Palanpur-Ahmedabad.

Train No 12956 Jaipur - Mumbai Central SF Express journey commenced on September 17 diverted via Jaipur-Ajmer-Palanpur-Ahmedabad-Vadodara.

Train No. 12484 Amritsar - Kochuveli Express journey commenced on September 17 diverted via Nagda-Bhopal-Itarsi-Jalgaon-Manmad-Kalyan-Panvel-Roha.

Train No. 19490 Gorakhpur - Ahmedabad Express journey commenced on September 16 diverted via Ratlam-Chittorgarh-Berach-Udaipur City- Asarwa-Ahmedabad.Train No 12217 Kochuveli - Chandigarh Express journey commenced on September 16 diverted via Bhestan-Nandurbar-Bhusaval-Khandwa-Itarsi-Bhopal-Guna -Gwalior-Agra Cantt-Palwal and train No. 12904 Amritsar - Mumbai Central Golden Temple Express journey commenced on September 16 diverted via Nagda-Ujjain-Bhopal-Khandwa-Jalgaon-Bhestan-Chalthan.