Mumbai: Heavy Rains Cause Traffic Disruption In City; Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Leads To Jam At BKC

Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), is also a commercial hub that houses the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Goods and Service Tax (GST) office, Income Tax (IT) office, Family Court, numerous national and international banks along with corporate offices, saw a bit of a lag on Friday thanks to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s day 1 of the wedding spectacle.

Clear instructions of “Work From Home” for many corporates and employees till July 15 - the last day of the wedding activities - the situation on Friday was “manageable” said Mumbai Traffic Police who were in their best form, manning BKC from disruptions while accommodating all the elite VVIPs who were invited to be part of the celebrations.



The marriage ceremony took place at the Jio World Convention Centre (at BKC), and for the same, major routes connecting it were closed down, except for VVIPs.



The BEST bus services, too, were diverted elsewhere considering the traffic restrictions. It will continue till Sunday, said officials. BKC Avenue -3 was closed for vehicular traffic, diverting the vehicles via Citi Bank, MTNL. For the roads closed on Avenues 5 and 7, buses were diverted up to NSE Junction and then via Swavlamban Bhavan, Bharat Nagar up to Kurla.

Closure of Bharat Diamond Bourse Road (due to the wedding), impacted movements at the adjoining Bandra Kurla Complex Road, G Block Road and Trident Hotel Road.

According to traffic police, the number of vehicles and pedestrians was less than usual on Friday given the WFH privileges provided by the company. They said the remaining two days of the wedding celebrations - Saturday and Sunday - being weekends, things will continue to remain smooth, from a traffic point of view.

Traffic situation in Mumbai due to heavy rains and waterlogging



With weather predictions of heavy rains on Friday and the weekends, the moods of Mumbaikars started to dampen from Friday.

The beginning of bad traffic situation started with the Andheri subway being closed for over two hours due to heavy rains that led to waterlogging. With the subway being closed, the first to see the effect of it is the Swami Vivekananda Road where vehicles started accumulating, causing a slowdown of traffic.

At Kalina-Vakola Flyover in Santacruz, traffic remained slow throughout the day, along with neighbouring roads like Kalanagar Flyover in Bandra, and Sion-Bandra Link Road.

In the eastern suburbs, Chembur saw waterlogging, followed by parts of the Eastern Freeway between Chembur and Wadala. The moving traffic towards the south region crashed for hours. At Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, along with Hans Bhugra Marg, it was a bad day for traffic due to bad roads that slowed down the traffic. “The roads have got worse due to heavy rains,” said a traffic police official.

Rain or no rain, Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg remained consistent with bad roads, the dug-up roads causing slowing down traffic at Bhandup, Nahur, Mulund, Airoli Link Road, etc.

Heavy pedestrian traffic continued to choke up Currey Road Bridge along with the Elphinstone Flyover. Dadar’s NC Kelkar Marg, Lower Parel’s Senapati Bapat Marg and Mahim’s Lady Jamshedji Road saw slow movement of traffic due to heavy rains and low visibility, traffic officials said.

In the south of Mumbai, SoBo, the Madame Cama Road, Maharshi Karve Road, and Tardeo Road along P D’Mello Road saw slow movements due to continuous rainfall throughout the day. “Going by the predictions by IMD, we have deployed extra traffic personnel (in the south region) to prevent traffic disruptions. Since it was a Friday, the evening hours usually see heavy input on south bounds from the Worli side and western suburbs,” said an official. Talking about Worli, the Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road in Worli was jammed throughout the day on both its bounds.