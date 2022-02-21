Mumbai: HC orders BJP's Vishwas Pathak to pay Rs 2 lakh within 10 days for hearing on minister Nitin Raut's case

Mumbai High Court ordered payment of Rs 2 lakh within 10 days if BJP Vishwas Pathak wants a hearing in Nitin Raut;'s chartered aircraft case.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makrand Karnik said in its order that if Rs 2 lakh is deposited in the High Court registry within 10 days, the petition will be heard before us in two weeks, otherwise the PIL will be rejected automatically.

BJP's Vishwas Pathak, had filed a public interest litigation, alleging that Energy Minister Nitin Raut used chartered aircraft for personal use using funds from state power companies.

ALSO READ Former RSS chief Hedgewar refused to meet Subhash Chandra Bose fearing arrest by British rulers,...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 03:31 PM IST