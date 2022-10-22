Mumbai: HC order on feeding stray dogs evokes mixed reaction | Representational pic

Mumbai: The order of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court directing city authorities, including the police, to register cases against those obstructing civic officials from acting against menacing stray dogs, has invoked mixed reaction from lawyer and activists with some hailing the order, whereas others voicing their opposition.

A division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Anil Pansare on Thursday had directed that animal lovers shall not feed stray dogs at any place except animal activists' own homes after formally adopting them.

Penalty on animal lovers if found violating rules

If animal lovers were found feeding stray dogs other than their house shall be subjected to penalty, the HC said. The court has stated that there will be no restriction on the civic officials from taking necessary action against menacing canines.

Gauri Maulekhi, Trustee, People For Animals, said, “We will wait for the order copy and take a considered opinion rather than make a decision based on hearsay,” she said.

“It is absurd and bizarre as to how anyone can be stopped from feeding stray animals. People even feed beggars, then why not dogs?” she asked.

Advocate Ajinkya Udane said that the order was against the rights of activists and needs to be challenged. “It is sad. The order needs to be reviewed. It is not possible for animal lovers to carry all the strays to their houses. Also, these animals need to be fed otherwise they will suffer from malnutrition,” said Udane.

But the advocate agreed that such persons should keep fixed time and place for feeding the animal otherwise it would cause chaos. “Keeping different timing may create unwanted chaos,” he added.

'Make them pets or don't feed them' says advocate

Last year, Udane had filed a petition at the principal bench of HC at Mumbai on behalf of two Pune residents and pet lovers challenging a decision of the State Forest department prohibiting people from bringing their pet dogs on leash to the city's popular hills/tekdis. The HC had called for a reply from the forest department. The plea is pending before the HC.

Welcoming the order, advocate Aditya Pratap said it was a much needed order. “The High Court order is encouraging which says - make them (stray animals) pets or don't feed them,” he added.

Pratap filed a petition for over 5,000 residents of Seawoods Estates Limited in Navi Mumbai opposing seven society members who would feed the dogs at places other than the designated areas near the three society gates. The HC had directed these animal lovers to feed dogs at the designated places, which is not being followed. Hence the society has filed a contempt petition.

