Navi Mumbai: IDA and animal lovers demand action against cruelty

Panvel: Representatives of ‘In Defense of Animal’ (IDA) along with animal lovers met the civic chief of Panvel Municipal Corporation and sought his help in animal protection. They claimed that there has been a rise in crime against animals in society. They also claimed that a section of people is targeting people feeding stray animals.

An official from the PMC’s veterinary department confirmed that the animal lovers shared their views and issues that they are facing.

The IDA also urged to conduct a sterilization programme in the OMC area on a regular basis.

While talking to the media, Seema Tank, an activist who was also present in the meeting said there has been a rise in cases of cruelty against animals.

Recently, a housing society in Seawoods had imposed a penalty of over Rs 5 lakh for feeding stray dogs.

The activists also urged the civic officials to be gentle with the strays while conducting sterilization drives. They further requested that the strays should be left in the same area post sterilization.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 10:42 AM IST