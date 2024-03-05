Mumbai: HC Grants Bail To Vivek Oberoi's Former Partner Sanjay Saha

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court recently granted bail to Sanjay Pran Gopal Saha, former business partner of actor Vivek Oberoi who was booked for allegedly defrauding the actor of Rs1.55 crore. Saha was arrested on October 1, 2023.

The HC directed his release on furnishing a personal bond of Rs30,000. The HC noted that at the present stage, the investigation is ‘practically complete’ and a chargesheet has been filed.

The actor’s company Oberoi Mega Entertainment LLP (OMEL) and its authorised chartered accountant Deven Bafna had filed a complaint before MIDC police station against the partners of Anandita Entertainment LLP, Sanjay Pran Gopal Saha (the actor’s former business partner), Nandita Pran Gopal Saha and Raadhika Pratap Nanda, among others.

Justice NJ Jamadar, on February 29, said that Saha has been granted bail in another case in which he is accused of allegedly misappropriated Rs2 lakh.

Prior Pleas By Saha Rejected By Bombay High Court

Earlier the Bombay High Court had disposed the pleas by Sanjay Saha in the defrauding case.

Saha and two others had approached the high court seeking quashing of the First Information Report (FIR) against them contending that the same was misconceived and illegal.

A division bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Shyam Chandak disposed of the plea observing that since the chargesheet was filed in the case, the accused could approach the trial court for relief.