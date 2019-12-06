Mumbai: Gutkha worth Rs 1.67 lakh seized

Mumbai: A consignment of gutkha worth more than Rs 1.67 lakh was seized in a raid conducted by the Naya Nagar at a commercial establishment in Mira Road on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of personnel under the instructions of Senior Police Sub Inspector Kailash Barve, swooped down on a shop located in Munna Market and recovered gutkha, scented tobacco of various brands and cigarettes worth Rs. 1,67,975.

While no arrests have been made so far, the police registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and regulations of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations-2006 against the unidentified accused.

Investigations are on to ascertain the source of origin of the consignment so as to clamp down on the racket. Smuggling of tobacco products into the region continues unabated despite a ban imposed by state government.