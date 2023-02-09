Mumbai: Gutkha easily available in city despite ban on sale | Representative pic

Mumbai: Despite the ban on the sale of gutkha it is easily available at pan and cigarette shops across the city. The Free Press Journal on Wednesday conducted a test drive and the results were alarming. Gutkha is being sold in close vicinity to railway stations, schools, colleges and in some cases, at a stone's throw away from police chowkies. The state government first prohibited the consumption, production, sale, distribution, and storage of gutkha, pan masala, and related products in 2012. This prohibition was further extended in 2019.

Banned products easily available at various place in city

The first shop our correspondent visited was near Bellasis Road, close to Mumbai Central railway station and just a few metres away from a police chowki. When asked for a packet of gutkha, the seller was prompt to ask “How many pouches?” Rs10 fetched four pouches, concealed in a cavity inside his stall.



Similar pouches were easily available at most pan shops in the surrounding areas. Our correspondent then proceeded towards a pan shop near Maharashtra College and the seller handed over a pouch of a different brand. “There are different gutkha variants available and people ask for the one of their choice,” said the shopkeeper. At some shops, the sellers were brazenly hanging the gutkha pouches for display.



Our correspondent then moved towards Byculla near Khada Parsi junction and then onward to Jeejamata Udyan where the contraband was easily available.

Mandatory declarations as per the Legal Metrology missing on packets



What is more surprising is that some of the pouches being marketed as gutkha do not mention any mandatory declarations as per the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules. The pouches purchased by the correspondent did not have a declaration regarding the name and address of the manufacturer, price per unit, customer care info, manufacturing / packing / import details and name of the commodity.



A shopkeeper claimed that the stock of gutkha and pan masala comes from Gujarat and Rajasthan illegally and then the product is distributed across Mumbai and adjoining cities. “Whenever we get reliable information and even on a proactive basis, we conduct raids against gutkha sellers in the city, who are sent to jail,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection-I), Krishna Kant Upadhyay said.

According to Upadhyay, of late, all such cases are being filed under section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code. “Stringent action is being taken against offenders,” the officer said.



In Sept 2021, the Maharashtra Home Department had issued guidelines for the police to provid assistance to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in their raids and operations against those indulging in theillegal sale of tobacco products across the state. The FDA takes action against offenders under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.