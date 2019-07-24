Mumbai: Guards foil teen’s suicide bid at sea link

Mumbai: A youth attempted suicide by jumping from the Bandra-Worli sea link on Tuesday morning. However, alert security staff caught him in the nick of time. The teenager has been identified as Vijaykumar Parmar.

According to Worli police, Parmar, a resident of Worli-Koliwad, took a cab for Bandra at 11am. When his taxi reached the sea link, Parmar exited the moving vehicle and tried to jump off the sea link.

An alert security staff saw him trying to cross the fence. He rushed to save him. Parmar then took out a knife and tried to slash his wrist and neck, but, was stopped by the guards.

Eventually, Parmar threw the knife in the sea. He was rushed to Bhabha Hospital at Bandra. He was discharged after first-aid.

Parmar is from Kesar in Vadodara, Gujarat. He ran away from home two years ago and came to Mumbai, where he worked at a garment shop in Manish Market, Dadar. “Parmar was frustrated.

So, he took the extreme step,” said a cop. “We have contacted his family in Gujarat and they are coming to Mumbai. As soon as they will arrive, we will hand over Vijaykumar to them,” he said. On July 12, a 25-year-old company secretary, Parth Somani, ended life by jumping from the sea link.