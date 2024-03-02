Mumbai: GRP Constable Faces Legal Trouble For Possession Of USA-Made Pistol At CSMT

A 30-year-old Government Railway Police (GRP) constable stationed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) finds himself in legal trouble after being arrested for the possession of a Made in USA pistol. The constable in question, Tulsiram Shinde (49), initially reported on February 19 that he discovered the firearm on the platform of Sandhurst Road station. Consequently, a case was registered based on his statement.

Details of investigation

However, the investigation took a turn when inconsistencies surfaced in Shinde's narrative. Contrary to his initial claim of finding the pistol on the station platform, it was revealed that there were no CCTV cameras in the vicinity, and no suspicious individuals were observed in the area at the alleged time.

Upon further questioning, Shinde revised his statement, asserting that he located a nylon bag at the station containing the pistol. He claimed to have left it there, intending to apprehend whoever returned to collect it. When no one showed up, he retrieved the pistol and reported the discovery to his superiors at the police station.

Read Also Mumbai: Blood Donation Camps Organised At Churchgate By Western Railway Employees Union

The investigating officer noticed numerous discrepancies during Shinde's statements, leading to his confession that he had, in fact, placed the pistol at the location. Despite the admission, Shinde remains tight-lipped about the source of the firearm. Authorities disclosed that the pistol seized on February 19 is an automatic weapon with 7.65 rounds, clearly marked as Made in USA. Both the complainant and the accused in this case are Shinde himself, and he now faces charges under the Arms Act.