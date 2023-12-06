Mumbai: Grant Road Unveils First QR Code Facility At Sudhir Phadke Square; Scan To Know About Renowned Music Director's Contributions

Mumbai's first QR Code Chowk at Gumdevi in memory of Musical Legend Sudhir Phadke. | Vijay Gohil

The city's first QR code facility providing information about an eminent personality has been established near the French bridge on Dr. Atmaram Rangnekar Road at Grant Road. Inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last week, this unique setup has been installed at the square named after the renowned music director Sudhir Phadke. Anyone scanning this QR code can quickly access information about Phadke's contributions to the music industry.

Addition as part of square's beautification

This tech-savvy addition to the square was implemented as part of its beautification using the MLA funds of Mangal Prabhat Lodha. The QR code will provide the person scanning it with details about the music director's songs and books, in addition to his lifetime accomplishments.

Lodha commented, “There are numerous squares and statues named after eminent personalities, but many of us have little knowledge about their work. Such an initiative will help citizens quickly access all the information about great personalities, revered saints, thinkers, as well as their significant contributions to the nation. This will also inspire everyone. We have plans to extend this project across the city with the collaboration of the BMC.”

Who was Sudhir Phadke

Phadke was an unparalleled artist in the field of music, having achieved remarkable work. Over the years, he captivated audiences in Maharashtra with his talent, leaving them in awe of his musical prowess.