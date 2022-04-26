Mumbai: Government clerk held in graft case by ACB

A head clerk posted at the Chembur office of the Additional Commissioner of Police (East region) has been booked by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials in a graft case. The accused official has been identified as Padmakar Pote (57). According to the ACB, the complainant in the case had retired from the police service and was looking to get his leaves encashed from the department. The accused, in order to get the job done had initially demanded Rs 60000 from the complainant and later settled the bribe amount at Rs 20000. The victim who did not wish to pay the bribe, approached the ACB. The ACB team laid a trap on Monday and allegedly caught Pote red-handed while accepting the first installment of a bribe of Rs 10000.



Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 09:01 PM IST