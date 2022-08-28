Mumbai: Goregaon woman held for strangling her partner

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly strangling her paramour in Goregaon in Mumbai, a police official said.

The incident happened in the afternoon near Tapeshwar Temple in Goregaon East, the Aarey police station official said.

"The accused woman and the man often fought. On Saturday afternoon, she strangled him with a stole and left the body in an autorickshaw. She then surrendered. Both are Powai residents," he said.