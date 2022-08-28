e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Goregaon woman held for strangling her partner

The incident happened in the afternoon near Tapeshwar Temple in Goregaon East, an Aarey police station official said

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Mumbai: A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly strangling her paramour in Goregaon in Mumbai, a police official said.

The incident happened in the afternoon near Tapeshwar Temple in Goregaon East, the Aarey police station official said.

"The accused woman and the man often fought. On Saturday afternoon, she strangled him with a stole and left the body in an autorickshaw. She then surrendered. Both are Powai residents," he said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Powerlifter in Ghatkopar held with ganja, charas, LSD by NCB
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Goregaon woman held for strangling her partner

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Anti-muslim slogans raised, religious places vandalised after interfaith couple elope in MP

Watch: Anti-muslim slogans raised, religious places vandalised after interfaith couple elope in MP

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan team to wear black armbands in support of flood victims back home

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan team to wear black armbands in support of flood victims back home

Ind vs Pak: Babar Azam & Co to wear black armbands against arch-rivals in support of flood victims...

Ind vs Pak: Babar Azam & Co to wear black armbands against arch-rivals in support of flood victims...

Sonali Phogat 'murder' case: Curlies bar owner Edwin Nunes' bail rejected, sent to 5-day police...

Sonali Phogat 'murder' case: Curlies bar owner Edwin Nunes' bail rejected, sent to 5-day police...

Thane: Teen girl gang-raped by three men; case registered

Thane: Teen girl gang-raped by three men; case registered