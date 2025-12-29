 Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Kashimira Police Arrest 21-Year-Old Man For Posing As Passenger And Robbing Autorickshaw Driver At Knifepoint
Kashimira Police arrested a 21-year-old man for posing as a passenger and robbing an autorickshaw driver at knifepoint in Mira-Bhayandar. The accused fled with cash and the vehicle but was traced and arrested through technical analysis.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
Kashimira Police arrest the accused involved in robbing an autorickshaw driver at knifepoint in the Mira-Bhayandar area | Representational Image / Pixabay

Mira-Bhayandar, Dec 29: The Crime Detection Unit–I of Kashimira has arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly posing as a passenger and robbing an autorickshaw driver at knifepoint before fleeing with cash and the vehicle in the Kashimira area.

Incident Occurred On December 25 Night

According to the police, the complainant, Aniruddha Bhagirathi Yadav (23), an autorickshaw driver residing in Kandivali, Mumbai, was waiting for passengers at Kashimira Naka on the night of December 25, 2025.

Destination Changed Multiple Times

The accused approached him requesting a ride and boarded the autorickshaw, asking to be dropped near Fountain Hotel. During the journey, the accused repeatedly changed the destination and directed the driver towards Ghodbunder village.

Knife Threatened At Deserted Spot

At a deserted spot, the accused asked the driver to stop the vehicle on the pretext of relieving himself. He then allegedly threatened the driver with a knife, robbed him of ₹4,200 in cash, and forcibly fled with the autorickshaw.

Case Registered Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Based on the complaint, Kashigaon Police Station registered a case on December 26 under Section 309(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A parallel investigation was undertaken by Crime Branch Unit–I, Kashimira, following orders from senior officers.

Accused Identified Through Technical Analysis

Through technical analysis and field intelligence, police identified the accused as Touheed Alam Monish Khan (21), a resident of Dachkul Pada, Kashimira, Mira Road East.

Arrest Made Near Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway

Acting on specific inputs that the accused would be near Miraki Hotel on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway, the police laid a trap and arrested him from the area.

article-image

Accused Confesses During Interrogation

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to committing the crime. He was subsequently produced before Kashigaon Police Station for further legal proceedings.

