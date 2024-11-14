Mumbai: Gorai Murder Case Solved; Tattoo Clue Leads To Arrest Of Accused From Bhayandar

The deceased (R) and the tattoo on the victim's hand that help solve the murder case (L) | Pictures accessed by FPJ

Three days after a dismembered body was found in seven parts in Gorai, The Gorai police have solved the case. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Raghunandan Paswan, whose body was discovered with a tattoo of ‘RA’ on his arm. Using this clue, police arrested Mohammad Sattar from Bhayandar, while two others are still being questioned.

According to the police, The victim and the accused were from the same village in Bihar and knew each other. Police believe the murder stemmed from Paswan’s affair with a minor girl from a different religion. The murder was committed on October 31, and the body was disposed of on November 1.

Senior police officials said that despite the girl severing ties with him, Paswan travelled to Mumbai to meet her, leading to a conflict and subsequently his murder. The victim had travelled with a friend, who is also under suspicion and is being questioned by the police.

As per sources, the 17-year-old girl’s family had brought her to Mumbai to end her relationship with Paswan, but when he came to meet her, her family became enraged. Mohammad Sattar then allegedly called Paswan to Bhayandar, where he killed him, dismembered his body into seven parts and packed it in a bucket and a sack. He transported the remains to Gorai in a rickshaw, where he disposed of them. The police have also identified and detained the rickshaw driver for questioning. Paswan’s father identified him on Tuesday by a tattoo with the initials ‘RA’ on his right hand. As per sources, the girl’s name begins with the letter A. The victim’s father, Jitendra Paswan, alleges that the girl’s relatives killed his son because of the interfaith relationship. Following this, the girl’s two brothers were detained for questioning.

Paswan, who worked in a private company in Pune, had returned to Bihar for Diwali. He had dropped out of school and had been living in Pune for the past eight months, working in a private firm. The victim’s family claims that the girl’s elder brother had previously threatened Paswan after discovering their relationship. Reportedly, the two met at a hospital in Bihar, where Paswan helped the girl get some medication, which led to their friendship. However, when the girl’s family learned of the relationship, they pressured her to end it.