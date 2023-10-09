Mumbai: Gopichand Padalkar Pulls Up Former IPS Officer For Remarks Against BJP

File

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar pulled up former IPS officer Abdur Rehman for making baseless allegations against the BJP. Rehman, in a video on social media, alleged that BJP is targeting Muslims, Dalits, and Tribals and prohibiting them from getting necessary documents to prove their citizenship.

Padalkar said Muslims are citizens of this country and they have all the documents provided by the government like other citizens of India.

Padalkar calls Rehman a liar

Calling Rehman a liar, Padalkar said, “Abdul Rehman is misleading Muslims. In fact, I question as to whom Rehman is appealing to make Aadhar and voting cards?” Padalkar also questioned Rehman’s intent.

The comment from Padalkar came in the wake of Rehman’s remarks that BJP is preventing Muslims from making voter ids or Aadhar cards. Rehman even added that Muslims are the first target but not the last.

He alleged after Muslims, BJP’s target would be Dalits, OBCs, poor and lastly, the party will impose ‘Manusmriti’ in the country to take away all the citizenship rights. Interestingly, Rehman had quit his job after BJP introduced CAA.

BJP MLC refutes allegations

The BJP leader refuted all the allegations Rehman leveled against BJP. “There is always baseless criticism against the BJP when Muslim issues arise,” the BJP leader said. He added that the party has done no wrong as Rehman has alleged in the video on social media . Padalkar said these efforts are made by the opponents to malign the BJP’s image and changed public perception.

