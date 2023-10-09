 Dhangar Reservation Row: BJP's Padalkar To Intensify Agitation; Plans Rallies Across Maharashtra
Updated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
Gopichand Padalkar, ‘Dhangar’ face of BJP in Maharashtra has decided to intensify his agitation for ‘Dhangar’ reservation. From coming 12th October Padalkar will be starting first phase of his Maharashtra tour for reservation of ‘Dhangar’ Community. 

In the first phase of his ‘Dhangar Jagar Yatra’, Padalkar will be travelling covering Marathwada, western Maharashtra, Vidarbha, North Maharashtra and will end the in Konkan region on 17th October. 

Similar Initiative Taken About 5 Years Back

Padalkar had done similar kind of tour five years back where he tried to raise the issues faced by Dhangar community in the state and tried to attract the govt towards those issues. This time his aim is to consolidate the community and make them aware of the reservation issue and get their support. 

Issue of cast based reservation has become the hot topic in the state, as Maratha community have again taken a strong stand for their reservation, now tribals and Dhangar communities are also doing protest in different parts of Maharashtra asking state govt to take decision about reservation for them.

Maharashtra: Dhangar Community Joins Reservation Demand With Hunger Strikes, BJP Leader Mediates
