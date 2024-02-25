Mumbai: Gokhale Bridge In Andheri To Be Reopened Partially On February 26

Gokhale Bridge | File

Mumbai: After several delays, one arm of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge in Andheri is all set to be re-opened on February 26. The bridge will be inaugurated at the hands of Mumbai's Guardian Minister (Suburbs) Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Monday. However, the entire opening of the bridge has been delayed gradually. Instead of May, the bridge will be fully operational by December, 2024.

Oppositon Slams Ruling Alliance Over Delay

After the coastal roads, now the Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge in Andheri is awaiting to reopen due to unavailability of VIPs, claims the opposition. Former cabinet minister and MLA Aaditya Thackeray in his post on social media - X on Saturday, blamed the chief minister for delay in the inauguration of Gokhale Bridge. However, local BJP MLA Ameet Satam said that some of the bridge work is yet to be completed.

BMC Commissioner said PM Modi would re-open the bridge

Earlier, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the first phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road project on Monday (February 19). But, the opening of the southbound section from Marine Drive to Worli Seaface side is delayed. The new date for the opening hasn't been confirmed yet. Likewise, the one side of Gokhale Bridge was also waiting for its official opening date, according to city officials.

Aaditya Thackeray's Tweet

Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leader Aaditya Thackeray in his post claimed that the one portion of the bridge is ready and the opening is being delayed as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has no time for the opening of the bridge. He said, "As per my sources, the much delayed Gokhale Bridge’s one portion is ready for use as of last night. However, the BMC has been told that the illegal CM has no time for inauguration this week, and the local ruling party politicians would also prefer it next week, closer to the elections. Maybe Monday, if at all the cm has time. Therefore, the BMC has been asked not to clean up the ready portion and let the debris and some paint job remain, as it seems it’s not fully ready."

He further said, "The @mybmc can either convey to us, Mumbaikars, that the railways and BMC have failed to even complete this portion in time and the MC of the BMC lied to Mumbai about its opening date… or confirm that the illegal CM has not given time for the inauguration. The point is, why does a small portion, that is embarrassingly delayed, need an inauguration?"