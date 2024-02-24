Mumbai: Gokhale Bridge Inauguration Delayed; Opposition Blames Politics, BJP Counters

Gokhale Bridge | File

After the coastal roads, now the Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge in Andheri is awaiting to reopen due to unavailability of VIPs, claims the opposition. Former cabinet minister and MLA Aaditya Thackeray in his post on social media - X on Saturday, blamed the chief minister for delay in the inauguration of Gokhale Bridge. However, local BJP MLA Ameet Satam said that some of the bridge work is yet to be completed.

Inauguration of project

The BMC commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, had announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be inaugurating the first phase of Mumbai Coastal Road project on Feb 19. However, the inauguration of the southbound arm - Marine Drive to Worli Seaface side has been delayed and the new date of inauguration has not been confirmed yet. Similarly, the opening of one side of Gokhale Bridge is awaiting its inaugural date, said civic sources.

Thackeray's claims

Thackeray in his post on Saturday said, "As per my sources, the much delayed Gokhale Bridge’s one portion is ready for use as of last night. However, the BMC has been told that the illegal CM has no time for inauguration this week, and the local ruling party politicians would also prefer it next week, closer to the elections. Maybe Monday, if at all the cm has time. Therefore, the BMC has been asked not to clean up the ready portion and let the debris and some paint job remain, as it seems it’s not fully ready."

— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 24, 2024

He further posted, "The @mybmc can either convey to us, Mumbaikars, that the railways and BMC have failed to even complete this portion in time and the MC of the BMC lied to Mumbai about its opening date… or confirm that the illegal CM has not given time for the inauguration. The point is, why does a small portion, that is embarrassingly delayed, need an inauguration?"

Ameet Satam, local BJP MLA immediately responded to Thackeray’s post on X saying, “Some curing and mastic asphalt work is in process. If you had shown the same concern for the Gokhale Bridge from 2018 to 2022, we would have been spared so much inconvenience! Part of the bridge collapsed in 2018 but BMC gave a work order only in March 2020 and work started in Nov 2021! Why? You were in power in the state as well as BMC. What were u doing? Busy in #covid and khichdi scam & #vazegiri! Why you didn't initiate work on the railway portion then? Now, since work has been done on the railway portion in a record time of 15 months, you are doing politics. This is all that you can do. Get well soon and grow up!”