Mumbai: Godrej partners with FSAI to launch fire safety assessment tech

Godrej Security Solutions (GSS) on Tuesday announced their collaboration with the Fire & Security Association of India (FSAI) to launch a customised fire safety assessment system that will identify establishments as fire compliant.

The pilot project for the program, to be called Godrej Fire Risk Assessor, is slated to begin in Mumbai for commercial establishments. Fire audits will be conducted at subsidised rates as a testament to the brand’s commitment to a fire safe ecosystem.

According to a spokesperson of GSS, most of the infrastructure across the country is vulnerable to several fire hazards, often due to a lack of understanding of building structure and the right protocols. Through the initiative #BeFireSafeThanSorry, GSS aims to increase proactive adoption of security measures, among citizens and experts alike, to fight fire hazards.

The Mumbai Fire Department too has acknowledged GSS and FSAI as crusaders for fire safety and have applauded them for this initiative.

The business head of GSS, Pushkar Gokhale stressed the need for organisations to understand if they are fire compliant or not. “At the senior management level, it’s important to bring systemic adjustments in the way we build spaces that create a fire-safe ecosystem. At the deployment level, it is vital to conduct regular assessments, to ensure that the establishments are fire compliant. Hence, we are partnering with FSAI to drive this attitudinal change and urge organisations to ensure their people, as well as their property, is kept secure,” Gokhale said. He added that this is equally critical for residential societies, especially high-rise towers which have a greater threat towards fire incidents and that as a pioneer in the security industry, it is the company's aim to help India become a fire-safe nation.

Meanwhile, the national president of the FSAI, Ajit Raghavan said the FSAI believes in fostering a spirit of safe living among citizens of India and inculcates a proactive mindset towards safety and security at all times. “We are pleased to collaborate with GSS for creating this important initiative – the Godrej Fire Risk Assessor. We appreciate that a brand such as GSS is taking this step. We believe that this will help create more awareness regarding fire safety amongst citizens,” he said.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:00 PM IST