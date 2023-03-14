Mumbai-Goa highway likely to be completed in 9 months

Ameet Satam | FPJ

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata party MLA Ameet Satam raised a question in the legislative assembly on delay in completing the 582-km-long Mumbai-Goa highway. He sought deadline from the government as to when will the road be completed.

Satam said, "Why has the 582-km-long Mumbai-Goa highway been delayed for nine years? Meanwhile, the 780-km-long Mumbai-Nagpur highway was completed within four years."

He criticised PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan for not giving a final date of the completion of the road. He said that the public does not want technical details rather completion date. "The road is divided into three phases and we want a phase-wise deadline for the highway," he demanded.

The minister said that the land acquisition in the Raigad area is still under process and hence delay in the project. Further, he assured that one lane would be completed in May and nine months to complete the work of the entire highway.

The minister said that the government will also deploy drones to see the progress of the highway.