 Mumbai: Girl Attacked With Knives And Blades For Feeding Dogs; Horrifying Visuals Surface
Mumbai: Girl Attacked With Knives And Blades For Feeding Dogs; Horrifying Visuals Surface

The incident took place in the Sikka Nagar area of C.P. Tank, Mumbai. Police van arrived at the spot after being informed about the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
article-image

In an appalling incident on Friday, a young girl who was engaged in feeding dogs in Mumbai was violently assaulted by a group of men wielding knives and blades. The victim, identified as Simran, was immediately taken for medical treatment.

Upon learning of the incident, the NGO Just Smile Charitable Trust promptly accompanied Simran to the hospital and subsequently accompanied her to the police station the following morning to file a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the incident.

Watch video here:

(Following visuals could be disturbing for some readers)

Copy of the FIR:

