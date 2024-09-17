Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan: 2,697 Bappa Idols Immersed Till 3 PM; Lalbaugcha Raja Procession Reaches Parel Amid Chants & Fervour (Videos)

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati procession carried in high spirits by Mumbaikars | X@MeetPatel

Mumbai: As the Ganpati festival comes to an end today, grand visarjan processions are been carried across the state. The visarjan puja and aartis began in the morning and devotees are bidding farewell their beloved Bappa with teary eyes. In Mumbai, till 3pm, 2,697 Bappa idols were immersed.

Mumbai has natural spots (seashores and lakes) for Bappa's immersion and corporation also installs Artificial ponds for eco-friendly visarjans. The devotees amid loud chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhya Varshi Lavkar Ya', have started visarjans.

Till 3 pm, out of 2,697 idols, 71 were sarnajanik Ganpati idols, 2,614 were Gharjuti (home) idols and 12 were Gauri idols. Of the total immersions, 1,009 were done in the Artificial ponds, the BMC report said.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Thousands take to the streets as Lalbaugcha Raja is taken for immersion on the last day of Ganeshotsav.



Visuals from Girgaon Chowpatty. pic.twitter.com/kuv64OCPb3 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2024

Lalbaugcha Raja Procession

Mumbai's legacy Ganpati, Lalbaugcha Raja left its pandal afternoon after last aarti. The mandal workers and devotees in large numbers have joined the procession which will take rounds in the area of Lalbaug and Parel before final visarjan at Girgaon Chowpatty on Wednesday 6 am. p

The grand yatra has reached Parel's famous Shroff chawl where devotees will shower flowers as per tradition. While, Mumbaicha Raja Ganpati idol will reach Girgaon Chowpatty in the evening.

All major sarnajanik mandals big Ganpati idols are taken through areas of Lalbaug, Parel and Girgaon with large crowds of devotees accompanying the Bappa till visarjan spot.

In Mumbai, more than 24,000 police personnel are deployed to maintain law and order situation, and allow devotees to enjoy the processions and visarjan rituals without inconvenience.

Visarjans Across Maharashtra

It is not only in Mumbai, but visarjan processions in high spirits are carried across the state. In Pune, the legacy Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati procession started in morning with Lezim, Dhol Tasha and traditional rituals.

🚩 Pune Ganpati Visarjan 2024 🚩

Manacha Tisra Ganapati, Guruji Talim, has officially started its immersion procession! The city's vibrant celebrations continue as people bid farewell to Bappa with devotion and joy.



Stay tuned for more updates on the grand… pic.twitter.com/ynWo2KUlja — Punekar News (@punekarnews) September 17, 2024

The five Manache Ganpati in Pune in order are Shri Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug and Kesari Wada. As per tradition, the immersion will start with Kasba Ganpati, followed by the others.